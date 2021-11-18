Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in Osborne Village

The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is treating the death of a man in Osborne Village Thursday morning as suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to a report of an unresponsive man on the ground in the 400 block of River Avenue at 7:15 a.m. When first responders arrived, they determined the man was dead.

Police tape could be seen surrounding a bus shack at Osborne Street and River Avenue. Officers could also be seen in a nearby alley.

An initial assessment has determined the death is suspicious, and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.