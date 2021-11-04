Homicide unit taking over investigation into 67-year-old Oshawa woman found dead by her grandson
Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has identified the victim of what is now classified as a homicide that took place in Oshawa, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Oshawa resident Ruth Humphries, 67, was found dead in her home on Phillip Murray Avenue by her grandson just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.
On Thursday, DRPS announced that they have classified her death as a homicide.
“The post mortem examination revealed significant trauma to the victim’s body that was not consistent with accidental or self-inflicted injuries,” a release on the incident said.
The ongoing investigation has now been handed over to the Major Crime Homicide Unit. Investigators are expected to be at the scene for the remainder of the week, collecting evidence.
Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to call Det. Mamers of the Durham Regional Police Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247.
