Honda changing course, will build its own electric vehicles Although General Motors will build Honda's first two fully electric vehicles for North America, the Japanese automaker plans to change course and manufacture its own later this decade. COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for June 29, 2021 The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Saskatchewan Rattlers lose nail-biter at SaskTel Centre The Saskatchewan Rattlers are still looking for its first win of the 2021 season after dropping a nail-biter to the Hamilton Honey Badgers. Heat-related calls for dogs rise in Edmonton as record shattering heat wave continues As the heat wave continues to envelop Alberta, a local veterinarian clinic says heat-related calls are rising as it warns pet owners to take precautions if they’re going to be outside with their beloved pets.