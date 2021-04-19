Honda confirms several workers in quarantine after contracting COVID-19

An undisclosed number of workers at the Honda plant in Alliston are now in quarantine after contracting the COVID-19 virus, Honda of Canada Manufacturing has confirmed.

In a statement to CTV News, Brand Communications, John Bordignon says, "These cases are a result of activities occurring outside of the work environment. We have informed those that may have come in contact with these individuals and the teams whom they work with."

Because of this, Honda says the situation has not been declared an outbreak by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit adding, "there have been no breaches in safety protocols and no further action is required."

The vehicle manufacturer says those who have had a test come back positive remain in quarantine and will return to work when deemed safe by the public health guidelines. However, it will not divulge any additional information about the employee cases.

"As a company, we protect and value individual privacy and will not be releasing the names or numbers of those impacted."