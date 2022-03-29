Honda involved in serious pedestrian crash recovered by Calgary police
Investigators have recovered a vehicle driven into a pedestrian who was walking on a southwest Calgary sidewalk early Saturday morning and they are now searching for CCTV or anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.
Police were called to the 5700 block of Second Street S.W. just after 2 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a crash involving three people on a sidewalk.
"An unknown person driving a Honda Accord pulled onto the driveway and struck one of the individuals, pinning him between the vehicle and a building wall," police said in a release.
The Honda then drove across the driveway and back onto Second Street S.W., then fled northbound on Second Street and westbound on 55th Avenue S.W.
Police found the Honda abandoned nearby, in the 5700 block of Third Street S.W.
"It is a green, 1996, four-door model and investigators believe there were three occupants, two men and one woman, at the time of the collision," police said.
The 28-year-old pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was transported to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, or with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
