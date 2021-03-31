Honda recalls more than 628,000 U.S. vehicles to replace fuel pumps Honda is recalling more than 628,000 vehicles in the U.S. to replace fuel pumps that can fail, causing the engines to stall. SFU study warns TMX expansion will lead to $12B losses but skeptics point to flaws A new study from researchers at British Columbia's Simon Fraser University says growing construction costs and increasingly green regulations will result in a nearly $12 billion dollar loss on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Manitoba man accused of causing disturbance over mandatory mask rule at business A 51-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a business after refusing to wear a mask. COVID-19 vaccines at B.C. pharmacies: Map of locations, and what you need to bring Some residents in B.C. can now get their COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies. Here's an interactive map of locations.