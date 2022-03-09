Honens piano competition revokes invitations to 6 Russians
The 2022 Honens International Piano Competition won't have any Russian pianists in the field.
The organization released a statement Tuesday announcing that it has revoked the invitations of six Russian competitors due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Honens abhors and condemns any form of violence and is deeply disturbed by the Russian government’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine," the statement said. "Such blatant acts of aggression and greed have no place in our world.
"Following lengthy and in-depth discussions, the board felt it necessary that Honens make a strong statement in response to this catastrophic and unconscionable humanitarian crisis.
"Honens acknowledges that there is no perfect outcome in this case and regrets that it is the six young pianists who will bear the brunt of a decision based on the brutal actions of the Russian government."
Please see the statement below from the Honens Board of Directors regarding Russian competitors in the 2022 Honens International Piano Competition. pic.twitter.com/2vIWDrH8Q7— Honens (@honens) March 8, 2022
