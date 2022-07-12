Honeybees take over downtown LRT signal light

A swarm of bees is covering a signal light outside Edmonton City Centre mall on Tuesday afternoon.

Passersby were surprised to see honeybees swarming the LRT's signal light when CTV News was on scene.

A City of Edmonton official explained a beekeeper wouldn't easily be able to go up and rescue the bees because LRT power lines would have to be shut down first.

The city will watch the swarm over the next few days and hope they relocate themselves.