Honouring fallen OPP constable Marc Hovingh

A special ceremony was held today on Manitoulin island, where friends and loved ones of a fallen OPP constable gathered to rename a local marina in his honour.

Marc Hovingh was killed in the line of duty on November 19, 2020.

Today, the Township of Assiginack dedicated the marina in Manitowaning in his memory.

Hovingh had a love of sailing, and his boat was called “River road.”

In Hovingh’s honour the current Bay Street marina has been renamed to “River Road Marina” (after Hovingh’s boat).