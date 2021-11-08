Honouring Remembrance Day in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex is honouring veterans and marking this Remembrance Day with various services and events throughout the region.

The City of Windsor is again partnering with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee (WVMSC), local military representatives, Windsor Police Service, and performing artists for its Remembrance Day program:

We Remember their Stories: Previously recorded videos have been shared on social media starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 10 highlighting veterans sharing their stories and reflecting on their time in service. The videos were produced through the Veterans Memories Project created by the Windsor Historical Society.

Remembrance Day Virtual Conversations: Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens will host a special presentation with conversations with local veterans, officers and military family members to reflect on their experiences, the impact of a life of service and the importance of Remembrance Day on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. Residents can join virtually on the City of Windsor’s website.

Remembrance Day Service: At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 representatives of the WVMSC, wreath bearers, and government officials will attend the downtown Windsor cenotaph for an outdoor service. The traditional “fly over” by historical aircraft will also proceed as normal. The city is welcoming spectators this year, but are asking residents to respect social distancing and wear masks to help protect vulnerable guests. CTV Windsor will carry a livestream of Thursday’s ceremony at the downtown Windsor cenotaph. Viewers can watch at windsor.ctvnews.ca.

Riverside Remembrance Day Service: Another service will take place at the cenotaph in Riverside in Miracle Park at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11

Free admission for Museum Windsor: On Thursday, Nov. 11 the city is offering free admission into the to both the Chimczuk Museum and the François Baby House. The city says it is a great chance for residents to view the recently acquired Memorial Cross medal that was awarded to the wife of Private George Alfred Dixon. Private Dixon was killed in action during the 1942 Dieppe Raid. The main galleries and exhibits will also be open to the public and family friendly activities including a scavenger hunt, colouring pages and postcards and newspapers from Veterans Affairs will be happening throughout the day.

“Lest We Forget” Remembrance Day Virtual Concert: Windsor Classic Chorale will be putting on virtual concert to honour the sacrifices made by Canadian soldiers in war. The music selections will be played along with readings and images from around the region. The concert will be available on the Windsor Classic Chorale’s YouTube page.

Various Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held across Essex Count to honour and acknowledge the memory of those who served and sacrificed their lives fighting for our freedom and those who continue to serve.

Amherstburg:

Remembrance Day Parade: The parade will start at Branch 157 at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 and proceed to the Cenotaph in the King’s Navy Yard for a memorial service. Guests are welcome after the parade at Branch 157 for refreshments. Masks are mandatory and proof of vaccination required inside the branch.

Essex:

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Essex Cenotaph -53 Talbot Street South. Following the ceremony, The Royal Canadian Legion will be open: 103 Talbot St N, Essex.

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Another ceremony will be held in Harrow with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 338 at Veterans Memorial Park, 28 King Street West.

Kingsville:

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Service at the Cenotaph, 145 Division St S., Kingsville. Those attending will be following strict COVID-19 guidelines and masks must be worn. Branch officers and Colour party will be marched on from the parking lot. Wreaths will be placed by government, branch and municipal services.

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. A service will be held at St. Trinity Church in Cottam, with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 201

Leamington:

Remembrance Day Service: Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. With the Royal Canadian Legion Wheatley Branch at the Leamington Cenotaph, Dieppe Park on Princess Street between Orange Street and Mill Street E

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Wheatley Cenotaph

LaSalle:

Remembrance Day Service: On Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. the Town of LaSalle in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion will hold a service at Cenotaph Park at 5950 Malden Road. Those attending the ceremony must follow physical distancing guidelines, and must wear a mask at all times. For those who prefer to take part in the ceremony from home, the service will also be live streamed on the Town’s YouTube channel.

Showcasing Veterans. Residents and families of Veterans of LaSalle: There is a page on the Town’s website that showcases a number of Veterans. Residents or families of Veterans of LaSalle, or the former Township of Sandwich West, are encouraged to submit their photos and information.

Lakeshore:

Thursday, Nov 11 at 10:45 a.m. at the Cenotaph – Belle River Rd. between Ouellette and St. Peter Street.

Thursday, Nov 11 at 10:45 a.m. with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 241 at 6420 Main St, Comber. Those attending must follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Tecumseh:

Saturday, Nov 6 at 11 a.m. With Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261 at the Tecumseh Cenotaph at Town Hall: 917 Lesperance Rd, Tecumseh

Sunday, Nov 7 at 1 p.m. With Royal Canadian Legion Branch 594 at 5030 Howard Ave, Oldcastle

The Town of Tecumseh will be closing its town hall in honour of Remembrance Day as well as a few other closures due to the holiday:

Town Hall: Tecumseh Town Hall will be closed Thursday, November 11, 2021 in honour of Remembrance Day. Payments may be dropped in the secure drop box located beside the main entrance at 917 Lesperance Road. Please include your contact information (name, address, tax roll number, application and/or other identifying details) and make sure it is clearly written or printed.

Tecumseh Transit Service: Tecumseh Transit is running on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Information on the transit bus schedule and route map can be found on the Town's website.

Recycling and Yard Waste Collection: There are no changes to the regularly scheduled yard waste collection or recycling collection. Please refer to your 2021 Waste Collection Calendar for more information.

Tecumseh Arena: The arena office will be closed on Remembrance Day and all drop-in skate times are cancelled. The arena will be open for all other scheduled rentals.

Tilbury

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. With Royal Canadian Legion Branch 206 at 4 Stewart Street.