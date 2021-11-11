Honouring the fallen: London, Ont. marks Remembrance Day

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, a large number of Londoners attended the Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria Park.

Among them, Mike Hancock. He came for his late father, Ray Hancock. Wearing a two-sided photo of his Dad, Ray shared his father’s service with CTV News London.

“He was in the RAF [Royal Air Force], flew in Southeast Asia. There’s his flight crew on the back,” he exclaimed with pride, through tears, adding, “Every day, every day I think of him.”

Thinking about service and those who never came home remained on the minds of veterans on white buses surrounding the cenotaph. Men and women, who call London’s Veterans Hospital home.

Like many on the buses, Lou Kreamer dubbed this day an emotional one.

“Yes it is. There are so many people who didn’t come back.”

It is a fact marked at the cenotaph as Silver Cross Mother Carolyn Wilson places the first wreath.

Her son, Trooper Mark Wilson, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2006.

Fifteen years later, the return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan is hard for Canada’s younger veterans who came home.

The Anglican Bishop to the Canadian Armed Forces acknowledged his concern during the service.

Bishop Nigel Shaw, who resides in London, tells CTV News public support is vital.

“This is the first Remembrance Day after the collapse of the government in Afghanistan. And so the losses we suffered are going to have a peculiar poignancy this year.”

His thoughts are echoed by a veteran of two tours of Afghanistan, Sergeant Jeff Wybo of London.

“This summer was full of emotion, so hopefully today a bit of closure and everybody can get together again.”

And, while today is tough for veterans young and old, Sergeant Wybo says it’s also therapeutic to see public support.

“While you’re overseas it can kind of gives you the boost knowing that this is the support back in Canada regardless of the mission we are on.”

