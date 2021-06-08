HoopLife announces new state-of-the-art basketball facility in Regina

A brand-new basketball facility will be bouncing its way into Regina as HoopLife Basketball is set to open a gym this September.

Habib Habib, the co-founder and president of HoopLife Basketball, said the centre will be a great opportunity for kids to play basketball

“We are super excited to have any kid that loves basketball come out,” said Habib. “This facility is going to be changing everything – getting kids scholarships, getting better. We are so grateful for this to happen right now”

A basketball court won’t be the only thing available to players when they walk through the door. The facility will also have a weight room and a lobby for parents, among other attractions.

With limited courts in the city, Habib said a new court allows another place for kids to play the game.

“We realized this is something the city really needed,” said Habib. “Growing up in Regina, there was no place to play basketball. These kids just want to showcase their skills.”

While working on the new facility, HoopLife Basketball will also be offering programs for youth to play basketball.

Andrew Gottseleig, CEO and co-founder of HoopLife Basketball, said programs will be up and running while construction is underway.

“HoopLife will be 100 percent open starting July 5. There will be summer camps, weekly training that parents can buy a membership for. Once the center opens in September, we will have every program you can imagine for kids,” he said.