Hootsuite to acquire artificial intelligence chatbot company for $60M
Social media management business Hootsuite says it has acquired artificial intelligence chatbot company Heyday.
Vancouver-based Hootsuite says it agreed to pay $60 million for the company.
Hootsuite says it wanted to buy Montreal-based Heyday because the e-commerce sector is rapidly moving onto social and messaging platforms and the purchase will give it more opportunities to help brands elevate their customer experiences.
Heyday and Hootsuite will operate as separate entities, but Hootsuite plans to use Heyday's AI for its own products.
Hootsuite, which was founded in 2008, says the Heyday deal closed last week.
Heyday's customers include Lacoste, Decathlon, Cirque du Soleil and Danone.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2021.
