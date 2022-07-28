Hope Algoma aims to eliminate HIV stigma

Karrie Howden knows all too well what the stigma surrounding HIV is all about.

Howden is HIV-positive and has been living with the disease for 23 years. She said despite the medical advances made since its discovery, there are still many misconceptions about the disease.

“I am healthy, I take one pill a day and I never really have to worry about it,” said Howden, from her office at the Compassion Hub in Sault Ste. Marie.

She said continuing stigma and lack of education about HIV prompted her to start Hope Algoma.

“Being able to take the fear and the sting out of those three little letters, and to be able to show people compassion and give them an understanding that I know exactly where they are,” said Howden.

The Compassion Hub is operated by the group Addictions & Mental Health Advocates. Co-founder Angie DeSimon said Howden approached them about her endeavour and was accepted with open arms.

“There’s just a whole bunch of stuff the Hub does cover, and having Hope Algoma with us, we can add to that huge umbrella of services that we provide,” said DeSimon.

Howden said partnering with an agency that provides support to drug addicts made sense, since HIV is often transmitted through shared needles. She said people who are both HIV-positive and drug users often face an added level of discrimination.

“Being double-stigmatized, you’re not seen, you’re not heard, your voice doesn’t matter,” Howden said.

“With Hope Algoma and The Compassion Hub, people do matter.”

She said Hope Algoma is looking for volunteers. Contact information can be found on its website and Facebook page.