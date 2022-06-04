Hope Awaits host third Homeless Night Challenge

Since opening in 2018, Hope Awaits Ministries has housed 120 men experiencing homelessness in North Bay.

The shelter helps the men relearn skills and abilities to achieve success. It has space for seven men to stay overnight and a clothing bank.

Saturday it is hosting the third annual Homeless Night Challenge, encouraging the community to come together at the Kiwanis Bandshell and to learn about what homeless men go through.

"I think there's a lot of different bias or ideas of who the homeless are, what they face, how they can stop being homeless," said Nicole Millage, the agency's executive director.

"There's just lots of different ideas that everybody has. So we're really just trying to gain awareness of the struggles that the homeless really face each and every day, and that their life is difficult."

The goal of this year's event is to raise $100,000, Millage said. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the fundraiser has more than $51,000 in donations pledged, according to its website.

She told CTV News the money will go towards enhancing the shelter and to continue providing services to those in need.

While in previous years the event was held overnight, it has been modified to the daytime this year due to the ongoing pandemic.