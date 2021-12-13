Hope Mission working to put a smile on every child's face Christmas morning

Hope Mission in Edmonton will spend the week packing and delivering personalized Christmas hampers to families in need.

The mission’s Great Gift Giveaway will begin on Tuesday and every package will be personalized to the kid, their age and their interests.

Lauren Reid, the community liaison, said volunteers make sure “every kid gets a gift they love.”

At least 200 families will have presents under the tree this year because of the generous donations of Edmontonians, Reid explained.

“There’s a lot of families that month-to-month are struggling to be able to make the decision between do they pay for rent? Or do they pay for food?

"Then you come into the Christmas season where it’s a time we like to celebrate with a little extra, a little bit of extra special food, a little bit extra special gifts and it’s really hard on parents and caregivers when they’re in a situation where they’re unable to provide those things.”

In 2019, Reid told CTV News Edmonton one-in-six households with children were experiencing food insecurity. She noted that number is likely higher as it was before the pandemic.

Every month, the mission delivers up to 200 food hampers to families but this month it will be a Christmas food hamper with turkey and all the trimmings.

“A lot of parents that we have called shed some tears just sharing with us that they were afraid after they wouldn’t be able to prove gifts for their children this year and they’re just so grateful that that support was there so they can see those bright smiles on their children’s faces on Christmas morning,” Reid said.

Monetary donations, dried goods and toys are still being accepted and can be dropped off at the Tegler Youth Centre.