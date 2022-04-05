'Hopefully we can help': Sooke students raising cash donations for local food bank

Leadership Students at a Sooke high school are aiming to take a bite out of hunger in their community by ramping up an annual food drive for the Sooke Food Bank.

The Edward Milne Community School’s "Spring Out of Hunger" food drive runs from April 4 to 13, and its organizers are hoping to raise $10,000 in cash for the campaign.

"The money goes a lot farther than say when we do food donations. People will give us a bunch of cans of soup or a bunch of canned corn and not everyone needs that," said leadership student Chloe Clarkston.

"The money gives [the food bank] the ability to choose what people need rather than just taking what they get," she said

To help reach their $10,000 goal, the school is holding an online auction with prizes donated from community businesses.

Donation drop off spots are also being set up throughout the Town of Sooke, and students will be out and about collecting donations after school, and over the weekend.

"The businesses have done really well in welcoming us in," said leadership student Sofia Baca.

"They’re really supportive of the event," she said. "We got a lot of donations from so many businesses and it’s a really good thing to see in our community."

Last year the fundraiser shifted to a cash-only model because of challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had originally tried to do food donations, but were unable to because they had to be quarantined and it was just completely unsuccessful," said Clarkston.

In the end, they raised over $4,000 and discovered that by donating cash, their efforts had a much higher impact.

"It’s more helpful for them. With every dollar donated, they’re able to get $3 worth of food from their suppliers," said Clarkston.

This year, the leadership students are hoping to raise more than twice as much money as they did in 2021, to match what they usually bring in through a Christmas fundraiser called 10,000 Tonight.

"A lot of families struggle year-round and because of 10,000 Tonight, the food bank gets a lot of support during Christmas time," said Baca. "But in the spring time there’s not a lot that gets donated, so it’s a really good way that hopefully we can help them."

For more information, or if you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Spring out of Hunger webpage.