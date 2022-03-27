'Hopefully we can make a difference': Performers at MacEwan University show support for Ukraine

MacEwan University’s Fine Arts and Communications program is donating 100 per cent of its ticket sales from every performance to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation until the end of the 2022 winter term.

"Post-COVID, everything’s been a little bit crazy, and then the world gets even crazier with what we’re seeing over in Ukraine, and we felt we had to do something," said Mark Stubbings, front-of-house coordinator for the Faculty of Fine Arts and Communications at MacEwan University.

Ticket sales from the university’s April 1 performance of The Drowsy Chaperone have already raised $4,000. Every dollar will go towards helping humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

"We’re not looking for revenue. We’re just happy to be back open," Stubbings said.

"So we thought if we could do some small part and assist with the problems that are going on, that we would."

Stubbing says students are not only happy to give back but also thrilled to be performing in front of a live audience once again.

"Especially the biggest benefit comes to the students who actually get that experience of having an audience respond to the performances on stage after two years of performing to an empty theater," Stubbing said.

"It’s quite a gift for them, being able to do this again."

Ticket prices vary for each performance, with the highest price sitting at $25.

"You’re not really breaking the bank coming to these, and you’re supporting a good cause," said Stubbings.

For more information on upcoming performances at MacEwan University, you can visit their website.