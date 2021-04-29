Hopefuls spend hours in line for COVID-19 vaccine, only to be told Surrey pop-up clinic won't be opening

A group of people hoping for COVID-19 vaccines spent hours in line only to find out there was no pop-up clinic at the site in Surrey Thursday.

Some waiting at Newton Athletic Park early in the morning told CTV News Vancouver they'd arrived at 4 a.m. to wait to get their first dose.

The location in one of B.C.'s hotspots previously saw people lined up overnight.

But about four hours after the most eager people arrived, staff with the City of Surrey showed up and dispersed the crowd.

The Fraser Health Authority has since told CTV News there will be no drop-in or mobile vaccinations on Thursday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure in Surrey