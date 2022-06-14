Hopes to make former Odd Fellows home a heritage site remain intact

The process to make a former home to one of the world’s oldest fraternities a heritage site cleared a hurdle on Tuesday.

According to a City of Winnipeg report, the building located at 4025 Roblin Boulevard was nominated for heritage designation on April 5.

The report says the director of planning, property and development feels the building has "widespread significance" to the Charleswood community and Winnipeg as a whole.

However, the owners of the building have filed an appeal of the designation.

According to the Manitoba Historical Society, the building was built in 1922 and was a site for elderly members of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, a fraternal organization initially established in the 1800s. The building also housed orphaned children from members who had died.

It was only the second home for the organization in all of Canada, with the first located in Toronto.

The building closed its doors in 1997 and was eventually renovated and turned into an assisted living facility in 2001.

The property and development committee met on the matter Tuesday and voted to deny the appeal.

This means the historical building and resources committee will now evaluate the building and decide what needs to be protected.

The original nomination said the designation should be for all aspects of the interior and exterior of the building.

Once the evaluation has finished, the property and development committee will again vote on the issue. It could require a council vote if the owner still does not approve of the designation.