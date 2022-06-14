Horgan's approval rating drops to lowest level in years: Poll

Approval ratings for B.C. Premier John Horgan have dropped to their lowest levels since 2020, according to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute.

Results of the poll, released Tuesday, show that Horgan's approval fell seven per cent, down to 48 per cent, since the last poll was conducted in March.

It's the first time that Horgan lost the majority approval since March 2020, when his approval rating was at 46 per cent, according to Angus Reid.

The Angus Reid Institute posed several reasons for the decline, including the B.C. government's announcement of the $789 million Royal B.C. Museum rebuild project, the province's healthcare staffing challenges, and accusations of the NDP government being "out of touch" with British Columbians by opposition parties.

"The problems – and more – keep piling up at the door of the premier’s office," said Angus Reid in its release Tuesday.

Horgan previously held the second highest approval rating out of Canada's premiers with a 55 per cent approval rating in March.

He slipped to third place in June, however, with a 48 per cent approval rating, behind Nova Scotia's Tim Houston in first place with a 62 per cent, and Saskatchewan's Scott Moe sitting at second place with 51 per cent.

The Angus Reid Instituted poll was conducted between June 7 and 13, and surveyed 5,032 Canadian adults. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus four per cent, 19 times out of 20, for its B.C. data.