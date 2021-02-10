B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to address the province live on Wednesday afternoon, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The briefing comes days after B.C. extended its provincewide ban on social gatherings and events indefinitely.

Horgan’s live update will be streamed on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 2 p.m.

While health officials extended the restrictions without scheduling an end date, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the health orders could be eased by the end of the month if cases continue to decline.

However, she cautioned that the restrictions would remain if cases increased, or if there was a significant rise in COVID-19 variant cases.

“Between now and the end of the month, we will be continually reconsidering the need for the restrictions based on incidence and prevalence of the virus, new information about transmission, especially understanding the impact of variants, and the progress of vaccine supply and our immunization program,” said Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix on Friday, when the health orders were extended.

On Tuesday, health officials announced 435 cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths related to the virus.

There are now 4,393 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 241 people who are in hospital for treatment, 68 of whom require critical care.

Meanwhile, 155,585 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in B.C., including 12,802 second doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.