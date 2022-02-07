Horizon Health ramping up surgical capacity, postponing fewer appointments

Although still under the red alert level -- which allows them to postpone non-urgent elective surgeries and appointments -- New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network says more surgeries have been completed than cancelled over the last week.

So far this month, 199 surgeries have been completed, while 23 have been postponed.

“Horizon is in the process of increasing surgical capacity across our organization,” said Eileen MacGibbon, Horizon’s vice-president of clinical services.

“A total of 1,764 surgeries have been performed across Horizon since Jan. 1, 2022, with 1,180 elective surgeries postponed over that same time frame. We know that every surgery is important and sympathize with those who have had to wait. Patients whose surgeries have been postponed will have their appointments re-booked as soon as possible.”

The increase in surgical capacity comes as the network continues to battle COVID-19 outbreaks in several of its hospitals.

There are 149 patients who have COVID-19 in Horizon hospitals. Some of those people came to the hospital seeking other treatments and tested positive for the virus.

Across the network, 68 of its 98 intensive care beds are being used, while its overall capacity rate network-wide is 88 per cent.

Horizon and Vitalite Health Network have been under the red alert level since the end of December.

Across the healthcare system, including Extra-Mural and Ambulance New Brunswick, 344 healthcare workers were off as of Monday, isolating after contracting the virus.

