Horizon says immediate, one-time mental health sessions have made Saint John’s waitlist disappear

New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is trying a new approach to mental health care, hoping to connect adults with immediate help – but only once.

The approach started in October, and aims to get people the help they need within a day or two to prevent any illness or issue from getting worse.

"So if people call looking for help today we want to strike when the irons hot which has been kind of a challenge for us given our waitlist," said Horizon Health VP Community, Jean Daigle. "This…treatment is allowing us to connect a person in need to a clinic immediately. So it’s either in that same day or within 24-48 hours. There’s availability set in all our mental health centres for that to occur."

He says Saint John has seen the most success, taking the waitlist for adults from 464 to zero.

Daigle says some extra clinicians have been hired, but he says most of the improvement is because everyone has made the approach a priority.

For many, they’re finding that even one session can help to the point they don’t necessarily need a second.

"What we’re hearing is positive on two fronts, our clients, our patients are saying, 'Wow I really got to see someone today and that’s really helped me,' so that in turn helps us deal with patient' needs on a more urgent basis, so the illness doesn’t progress or the patient doesn’t deteriorate," he said.

Horizon has yet to do the same for youth mental health, but Daigle says that’s coming.

Private therapist Gregory Zed, who worked with Horizon in mental health and addictions for decades, believes an approach like this is long overdue.

"It gets to the root of it on a one on one situation," he said. "It de-escalates the situation because you get right in there and it identifies really clearly for the individual what the presenting issue is and what is the presenting problem…it has been the baseline and framework of a lot of practices."

Zed says he’d like Horizon to collect data and research on the approach moving forward – specifically on patients' satisfaction.

But in his research, he's found that even connecting someone for a one-time session, and having them in the system – can help.

"People that are on waiting lists do not, typically, suicide," he said. "So the mere fact that they have a connection with community mental health, or a wellness centre or even an online therapist…the sheer connection gives the individual in question some sense of relief. That they’re connected, they’re not just a number, they have a person that’s involved in their treatment and in their care and they will also provide a safety net if you want, in terms of - let’s try this – or let’s follow up."

Daigle says the clinician will determine if an individual needs more time, and can talk through some options, then refer them to the next step.