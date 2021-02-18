As Ethiopia's Tigray region slowly resumes telephone service after three months of conflict, a deacon and other witnesses gave a detailed account of what might be Ethiopia's deadliest massacre. Shovel-wielding camper arrested at gunpoint by Victoria police Victoria police drew their weapons and arrested a man in a city park Thursday after he allegedly threatened the officers with a shovel. Piece of Kitchener technology lands on Mars on Perseverance rover A piece of Kitchener technology has landed on Mars, thanks to NASA's Perseverance rover. City of London outdoor rinks now open, more rec facilities reopening soon The City of London is reopening some recreational facilities and resuming some programs now that the region has moved into the red-control zone under the province's COVID-19 response framework.