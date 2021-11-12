'Horrific incident': Winnipeg Police said teen was pushed into oncoming traffic

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help with an investigation after a 16-year-old boy was pushed into oncoming traffic.

“This is a horrific incident,” said Const. Rob Carver with Winnipeg Police. “It is pure chance and luck that this individual wasn’t killed.”

The incident occurred on Ness Avenue near Harcourt Street at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 8. Two teenage boys, both 16, were walking east on the north sidewalk of Ness Avenue near Sturgeon Heights Collegiate.

Police say an unidentified suspect charged at the teens and pushed one of them into the path of a semi-truck going west on Ness in the right curb lane. The teen made contact with the semi and was then projected toward a pickup truck also being driven west on Ness.

Carver said both drivers saw the attack and braked to try and lessen potential injuries.

“Given the speed posted on Ness, we certainly believe that being struck by a semi at the maximum posted speed would have been catastrophic, if not fatal,” he said.

The teen was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was since upgraded to stable condition.

Carver said no arrests have been made.

Police said many people were in the area at the time of the incident, and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has relevant information, can call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.