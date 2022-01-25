Horse and buggy operator killed in crash involving SUV in Huron County, Ont.

One person has died after a crash between a horse and buggy and an SUV in Huron County, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on Howick-Turnberry Road near Kieffer Line and west of Wingham.

Police say the operator of the horse and buggy was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

The two people in the SUV were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Howick-Turnberry Road has been closed between London Road and Belmore Line for an investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Huron County OPP.

Police added the horse was OK and was found back at home after the crash.

