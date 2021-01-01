Horse enthusiasts east of Edmonton were champing at the bit to start off the new year by bringing cheer to seniors.

Horse Heroes Alberta moseyed into Tofield Friday morning.

Eight horses and riders along with Molly the Miniature Pony toured the parking lot of the Tofield Health Centre and two senior centres.

Organizer Natasha MacDonald thinks it’s important for the horse community to show support for seniors in rural long term care homes during the pandemic.

“I think it’s a new day of a new year, and it’s a moment that we can appreciate what we have and be grateful for everything we have,” she said.

“Some of these seniors don’t have the option of having family around and it’s a little bit lonely so laughter is the best medicine.”

Residents were spotted waving from the windows to their private pony parade.

MacDonald believes small towns need to come together and do things that help the greater good of society in the New Year.

“I don’t think anyone wants to be home right now, everyone wants to be out. This is a great way to do it and do the things we love on horseback and I think Tofield is very much a farming and horse community, so it’s nice to be able to give them some of that where they might not see it normally.”

Parade participants made safety of the animals a top priority, with only experienced riders taking part.

Horse Heroes Alberta is a group of like-minded individuals dedicated to helping equines in need.