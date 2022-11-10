Horse escapes Thorndale barn fire

At least one horse was able to escape a barn fire in Thorndale Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and District Chief Ken Armstrong said, “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames.”

According to Armstrong, the owner of the home noticed the fire while upstairs but by the time they made it outside it had spread further.

A horse that was in the barn at the time managed to escape but it is unclear at this time how many other animals may have been in the barn.