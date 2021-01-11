Vermilion RCMP are investigating the shooting death of a horse on a property north of Highway 45 near Clandonald, Alta., last year.

The shooting occurred sometime between Nov. 23, 2020, and Nov. 27, 2020, Mounties said.

"Hunters have been known to use this property and could have mistaken the horse for another animal," RCMP said.

The owners told RCMP there is an additional sorrel Belgian horse missing that may have escaped through an open gate.

If anyone has additional information contact the Vermilion RCMP at 780-853-4441.