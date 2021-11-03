Horse in Perth County positive for rabies

Huron Perth Public Health has issued a warning that a horse in Blanshard Ward, Perth South has tested positive for rabies.

“This latest positive result reminds us that rabies is still present in Huron Perth,” said Dale Lyttle, Senior Public Health Inspector in a statement.

Health officials said this is the third animal to test positive in Huron Perth in 2021.

The first two rabies cases this year were in bats.

“It is assumed the infected horse was in contact with a rabid wild animal, such as a skunk or fox,” said Lyttle.

Officials stress rabies can be spread to humans through a scratch or bite by an infected animal.

Residents are being reminded to ensure their dogs and cats have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.