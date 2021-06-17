Horse killed in Southwest Middlesex Township collision

A crash between a sedan and a pickup truck towing a horse trailer resulted in the death of a horse Wednesday evening.

According to provincial police, the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Dundonald Road between Old Airport Road and Buttonwood Drive in Southwest Middlesex Township.

The driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The pickup truck was towing a horse trailer with a horse inside.

The horse did not survive the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.