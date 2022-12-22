Horse shot and killed in northern Alberta, second horse found dead: RCMP

A horse was shot and killed near Grande Prairie, Alta., last week and RCMP are looking for help to solve that and another case.

The first death was reported to police at 9:21 p.m. on Dec. 13 when a horse was found by its owner near Range Road 45 and Township 742, close to the hamlet of Teepee Creek, Alta.

"Initial investigation revealed that the horse had died as a result of a single gun-shot wound approximately 24 hours before," Cpl. Patrick McPhee wrote in a Wednesday news release.

Since the initial report, another horse was found dead in the area. RCMP are still investigating the circumstances of the second death and whether or not they are related.

Meanwhile, police are encouraging people in the area to check on their animals and report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information on either death is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).