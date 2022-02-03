Horseback archer Kenton Miller is Canada's number 1 with a bow and arrow

For 800 years archers in China, Japan and Mongolia have practiced the art of horse archery.

Kenton Miller would love to see more people in Canada give the sport a try.

Miller grew up around horses and bow and arrows. He also had a love of the martial arts. That led him to try out horseback archery. Miller says the sport was a perfect fit for him.

"Martial arts on horseback with a bow and arrow," Miller said.

"The intrigue, the challenge," he said. "I've always loved a good challenge so all of those factors came together for me."

VICTORY IN FIRST COMPETITION

Miller didn't get into the sport until 2009. His first competition was in 2019.

He entered the Texas International Horse Archery Festival and surprised everyone in Texas by winning it.

"I was thrilled undeniably," he said.

"People there were absolutely shocked because nobody had ever heard my name before.

"I introduced myself when I walked in on day one and they called me the dark horse from Canada.

"I came in and kicked butt in a horse archery tournament that nobody had ever heard my name."

HARD BUT REWARDING SPORT

Miller says the key to being good at horseback archery is you have to be a good rider.

You also have to have a great relationship with your horse. You have to have a real trust in the animal - and the horse has to have trust in the rider.

Miller has it with his horse Silver.

"You have to be able to get up there and throw away the reigns," Miller told CTV.

"Literally you stand up, take a bow and start focusing and shooting on targets off a galloping horse," he said.

"The biggest challenge for everybody," he added, "is to develop the connection and to develop the horse so that the horse is willing to play the game with us."

GIVING BACK

Miller is the number one ranked horseback archer in Canada. While he says that's a nice honour, he's more interested in giving back now.

"I mean I have been blessed with the opportunity to develop the skills that I can share with others to create their opportunity to enjoy a sport that is a little over the top.

"The biggest thrill is to see other people succeed in something that I have come to enjoy so much."

Miller gives clinics at his farm north of Olds. You can find more information on their website at https://www.kaspianequestrian.com/archery-club

Miller says they're also planning on holding an international competition at Kaspian in August.