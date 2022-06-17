Horses get loose on Highway 401

Police had to close a stretch of Canada's busiest highway near Trenton, Ont. after two horses got loose Friday morning.

Calls came in around 5:45 a.m. saying two horses were running on Highway 401 and vehicles were having to swerve to avoid hitting them.

Officers arrived and the highway had to be closed, OPP said in a news release.

"A transport truck driver assisted in cutting off the horses at which point the officers were able to secure them using rescue rope from the police vehicles," the release said.

Police took the horses to the nearby EnRoute, where the owner retrieved them around 8:45 a.m.

No people or horses were injured.