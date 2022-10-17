Horseshoe Resort invests $2.5 million to improve ski season

Skiers and snowboarders anxious to hit the slopes this season will notice significant improvements at Horseshoe Resort.

On Monday, Horseshoe announced it invested $2.5 million to install increased snowmaking, on-hill lighting for night skiing and technology upgrades for passes, rentals and activities.

Snow guns will be installed across the resort's multiple ski runs, doubling its snowmaking capacity.

"While we're lucky to have afternoon shade on the slopes due to the positioning of the valley in relation to the sun, with more snow, we aim to have even better conditions earlier in the season," said Jonathan Reid, Horseshoe Resort's general manager.

For the first time in the resort's 60 years, new on-hill lighting will allow night skiing off Highland Express, also known as Chair Six.

"More terrain open at night also means the lift line at the main chairlift will be dispersed for a better on-hill experience," a release from the resort stated.

Horseshoe's enhanced digital checkout offers tickets and passes, recreational activities and rentals online.

"Guests can create their online account and redeem their purchase once on site," the release noted. "The Axess RFID Cards can be conveniently kept in a pocket, eliminating the need for hanging tags."

Horseshoe's early bird season pass sale ends on Nov. 1.