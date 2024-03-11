Horseshoe Resort to invest $1M in snowmaking operations
Horseshoe Resort officials plan to invest $1 million in snowmaking operations to ensure good conditions on the runs when Mother Nature doesn't cooperate.
"This will help us whether challenging winters like the one we're just coming through right now, so it means better conditions when it's milder, getting open earlier and staying open later," explained Laura Kiley, marketing director with the ski resort in Barrie.
The winter's unseasonably mild weather forced staff at the ski resort to cancel events last weekend during the North American Championships.
Horseshoe Resort's general manager said this has been one of the warmest winters he could recall.
"It's been very challenging where the windows to make snow have been a lot shorter. Typically, we finish snowmaking in January," Reid explained in an interview with CTV News on March 4.
The resort will remain open during March break this week.
