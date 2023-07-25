Horsethief Creek wildfire near Invermere, B.C., grows to 966 hectares

The Horsethief Creek wildfire burning 10 kilometres west of Invermere, B.C., and seven kilometres north of Panorama Mountain resort has been mapped at 966 hectares by the BC Wildfire Service.

It was first spotted around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, burning on Mount Bruce.

"This was a new fire and it's an area where we've got a lot of our good farming rancher-type people that are up there," said Invermere Mayor Al Miller.

"And so, the community came out full strength."

Miller says with the fire burning very close to the community, residents should stay alert, even if no official evacuation alert or order has been set for the district.

"The impact on our area here is it could be major if it turns worse," said Miller.

Bob Stewart watched the blaze ignite from his front porch.

"It was there so fast," he said.

"You could see the treetops burning quick."

Stewart was born and raised in Invermere, living in the community for 70 years.

He says the winds could have a detrimental effect on firefighters' efforts.

"It can change drastically, and it could be trouble," he said.

"We're not out of the woods, as they say, right?"

The BC Wildfire Service says 27 firefighting personnel are battling the blaze with the help of two super scoopers from the U.S., three heavy lift helicopters and seven pieces of machinery.

The fire is listed as out of control and was most likely caused by lightning.

ST. MARY'S RIVER WILDFIRE

The more than 4,000-hectare St. Mary's River wildfire tore through the ?Aq'am community near Cranbrook, B.C., last week, taking with it seven homes.

36 remain on evacuation order.

Blaine Burgoyne was one of the residents ordered from his home as the flames encroached on his property.

He says it all happened very quickly while he sat on his couch.

"It's been chaotic (since) the very beginning, misplaced, figuring out where we're going to stay," said Burgoyne.

Burgoyne's home escaped unharmed, but the same cannot be said for his aunt Rachelle Sebastian's home, which was completely scorched.

"I think that house has been there for everybody in our family," he said.

"We've all started at one point in that house."

He says he was able to tour the reserve and see the damage caused, including to his aunt's house.

"To see those, it really hit the heart hard to understand that those are people's lives that are disappearing."

The cause of the fire is suspected to be downed power lines.