Horton Farmer’s Market officially opens for the season

A sure sign of spring in St. Thomas, Ont. Saturday — the Horton Farmer’s Market is open for the season.

The downtown market was packed when it opened this morning at 8 a.m., and with what was a beautiful and sunny day, hundreds of people came through on the first day.

The market — which has been there since 1878 — has a new addition this year, featuring10 new picnic tables painted by local artists.

The market runs every Saturday morning and will have even more vendors closer to produce season.