Horton Farmer’s Market officially opens for the season

Horton Farmer's Market in St. Thomas, Ont. opened for the season on May 7, 2022, and this year featured new picnic tables painted by local artists. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

A sure sign of spring in St. Thomas, Ont. Saturday — the Horton Farmer’s Market is open for the season.

The downtown market was packed when it opened this morning at 8 a.m., and with what was a beautiful and sunny day, hundreds of people came through on the first day.

The market — which has been there since 1878 — has a new addition this year, featuring10 new picnic tables painted by local artists.

The market runs every Saturday morning and will have even more vendors closer to produce season.

