Horton Farmer’s Market officially opens for the season
CTV News London Videographer
Brent Lale
A sure sign of spring in St. Thomas, Ont. Saturday — the Horton Farmer’s Market is open for the season.
The downtown market was packed when it opened this morning at 8 a.m., and with what was a beautiful and sunny day, hundreds of people came through on the first day.
The market — which has been there since 1878 — has a new addition this year, featuring10 new picnic tables painted by local artists.
The market runs every Saturday morning and will have even more vendors closer to produce season.
-
Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnightInvestigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.
-
'Sex Education' actor Ncuti Gatwa to be new 'Doctor Who'Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who,' taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year, the BBC said on Sunday.
-
Summer-like temperatures expected in London this weekIt may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give London, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week, with temperatures in the mid-to-high twenties expected.