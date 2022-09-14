Hortons' Smile Cookie campaign runs Sept. 19 to 25

Smile your way through the drive-thru next week.

For more than 25 years, Tim Hortons restaurant owners have hosted the annual week-long Smile Cookie campaign, with 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales of chocolate chunk cookies donated to a charity.

For the fourth year, proceeds from restaurants in Barrie and Stroud will support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) Birthing Unit and Hospice Simcoe.

"Our heartfelt thanks go out to Tim Hortons, as its Smile Cookie Campaign will support an expanded, state-of-the-art Birthing Unit at RVH – giving our tiniest patients the healthiest start possible," said Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation.

"Each year, 2,000 babies are born at RVH in space that hasn't seen a major upgrade or expansion since it was built 25 years ago. With our population growing at a breathtaking pace, the families who count on us need more and better space in which to welcome their newest additions," Ross said.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners across North America have raised more than $77 million through its Smile Cookies campaign, including a record-breaking $12 million raised last year alone.

This year, more than 600 different charities and community groups will be supported through the Smile Cookie week-long event that runs from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25.

"We are extremely grateful to be participating in the Smile Cookie Campaign," said Kelly Hubbard, executive director of Hospice Simcoe. "The proceeds from this wonderful initiative go directly to programs and services that support people who are dying or bereaved in our community. Our services – providing high-quality care and bereavement support – are needed now more than ever. We are very thankful to the Barrie and Stroud Tim Hortons for their incredible, ongoing support."

This year, patrons can complete a form to place pre-orders for Smile Cookies through the restaurants in Barrie or Stroud or download a pre-order form.

"At Tims, we're incredibly proud of our annual Smile Cookie initiative that directly impacts each and every community in which we operate," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.