Horwath makes campaign stop in West Lorne for International Nurses Day

While Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford made a campaign stop in London, Ont. Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath wasn’t too far away.

Horwath made a campaign stop Thursday afternoon in West Lorne, Ont., where she put the focus on the importance of nurses and marked International Nurses Day.

She visited the West Elgin Community Health Care Centre and brought treats for the staff.

"We also know that we have a lot internationally trained nurses here in Ontario that literally sat on the sidelines during COVID even though they wanted to help out and we needed them,” she said.

The centre is governed by the community and is part of a network of community health centres across Ontario designed to promote healthy communities.

Like many health care providers, there is an ongoing need for nurses and other health professionals. Horwath says the NDP has a plan to meet that need.

"The way to do that is to make sure we're actually creating opportunities for those nurses and those other health care workers. Make sure we're respecting them with decent pay, with full time work,” Horwath said.

Also on Thursday’s agenda were stops in Paris and Essex, Ont.