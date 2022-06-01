Horwath, Schreiner make stops in area day before election
Two party leaders were campaigning in southwestern Ontario Wednesday as part of a final campaign push.
New Democratic Party leader Andrea Horwath visited the Cambridge campaign office at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday before hopping over to the Brantford office for 1:30 p.m.
According to party reps, the official opposition leader was be talking about their plan to stop cuts and fix healthcare.
Horwath's Brantford stop came just hours after Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner's early morning visit to Telephone City.
The Guelph-based party leader ended his day in Kitchener at 3:15 p.m. to meet with local candidates.
Wilfrid Laurier University associate professor of political science Andrea Perrella said southwestern Ontario ridings will be particularly important this election.
“A lot of migration is happening in the GTA to other areas including Waterloo Region, including London, so all these places are part of that Toronto solar system or Toronto urban system,” Perrella told CTV in mid-May. “So that's where the votes are, that's where the seats are, and as you saw in the 2018 election some of these seats, the results were very tight.”
