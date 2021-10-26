Hospice Face to Face campaign raises more than $100K

The 19th annual face to face campaign has raised $106,737 toward the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

A news release from Hospice said over the last 19 years the campaign has raised more than $1.4 million dollars with funds that directly support the local hospice.

“Once again we are heartened and humbled by the generous support of the Face to Face Campaign, in support of Hospice,” campaign founder Fairley said. “Face to Face was the idea – as you saw your family, friends, or co-workers, you would suggest that they join you in giving $10. Well, COVID may have challenged us but in 2021, ‘Mask to Mask,’ our community has continued to give their $10 to enable Hospice to serve patients and their families when they need it most. Thank you one and all for your kindness.”

Specifically, Face to Face supports Hospice’s Fairley Family Transportation program as it gets back up and running.

“For the nineteenth year John, and this amazing community continue to show their support and belief in the work Hospice does,” said executive director, Nancy Brockenshire. “Every year our team of dedicated canvassers, sponsors, and champions come together to ensure this campaign is a success. These dollars raised will directly support services like our Transportation Program, which provides much needed rides to our patients and families. We are so grateful for the kindness shown to our Hospice, especially during such difficult times.”

The Face to Face campaign runs every day from Aug. 16 to Sept. 30.