Hospital 50/50 draw reaches $1M in Sudbury

For the first time, the prize for Health Sciences North’s monthly 50/50 draw has passed $1 million.

It’s the biggest prize in the 2 ½ year history of the draw, which helps fund capital purchases at the hospital.

The previous high was $914,855, set in May 2021.

“Since its inception, the lottery has raised over $14.5 million to support the highest-priority needs of HSN through the work of the three foundations – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, and the Northern Cancer Foundation,” HSN said in a news release Tuesday.

Funds raised to date have helped purchase much-needed equipment including breast screening equipment, infant incubators, defibrillators and six dialysis chairs.

Anthony Keating, of HSN’s Foundation, said he expects the jackpot will soon “go way beyond” the $1 million mark.

“So we really hope that people will come out, continue to participate, play our lottery,” Keating said.

In addition to equipment, he said funds from the 50/50 draw could be used to ease overcrowding.

“One of the most important pieces of work that we’re doing is investing in our future capital for Health Sciences North,” Keating said.

“We all know in northern Ontario that Health Sciences North was built to small, and we have a plan to change that.”

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets. The deadline for the million-dollar draw is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 29. The winning ticket will be drawn on Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. and posted online.