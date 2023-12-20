Hospital boiler issue raises questions in N.B. community

For two nights this week, Moyra O’Donnell had an unexpected houseguest.

“My neighbour came to me and asked if I could take an elderly lady in from the hospital, who was his step mother, and that there was a situation down there where people, the patients, had to be evacuated,” she said.

Horizon Health Network said, on Sunday evening, staff reported a strong smell coming from one of the boilers at Sackville Memorial Hospital.

“In accordance with our processes, the local fire department and Horizon facilities and maintenance personnel were notified and dispatched to the site, with a small number of admitted patients moved away from the area as a precaution,” executive director Christa Wheeler-Thorne said in a statement to CTV News.

NB Green Party MLA Megan Mitton says she’s been in contact with Horizon officials to try and understand exactly what happened.

“From what I’m understanding, they were alternative level of care patients, ALC patients, who don’t need to be at a hospital. Unfortunately, they’re forced to live in a hospital because they don’t have anywhere to go in terms of like a nursing home, special care home or home care,” she said.

Horizon said a mechanical issue was identified and the hospital is currently being heated with a backup boiler, adding the issue was resolved on Monday.

However, O’Donnell said her guest wasn’t able to be readmitted until Tuesday.

“There hasn’t been any transparency,” she said.

“I think the hospital should have made a statement. They should have stepped up to the plate. They should have made apologies and they should be sure that they have a good plan in place if something like this ever takes place again.”

Mitton agrees the more information the better in a situation like this.

“I still don’t have all the details on what has happened, but I’d like for there to be some clear communication and transparency so that there’s not a lot of worry in the community,” she said.

“When there’s a lack of information, then there’s a bit of a vacuum that can be filled with misinformation and we certainly don’t want that.”

Mitton went on to say it is her understanding the hospital is replacing the boilers and upgrading the heating system earlier than expected.

“The more information I have the better I can advocate for our community,” she said.

As for O’Donnell, while she made a new life-long friend, she says the whole situation raises some concerns.

“If it was me that was in the hospital and all of a sudden I had to be evacuated, as a senior citizen, I think I would be afraid,” she said.

“There would be a lot of questions going through ‘Where am I going to go? Who’s going to take me?’ Which shouldn’t be the feelings I have. The plans should already be put into place, so that’s how I would feel about it.”

O’Donnell said the patient who stayed with her also had some concerns and worries when going back to the hospital on Tuesday. The two women plan to keep in touch, with O’Donnell planning a Christmas visit and to help her find a special care home.

The statement from Horizon Health Network also said that the hospital is operating normally, with no disruption to services.

“Horizon wishes to stress that the situation was in no way related to a gas/fuel leak, and we would like to sincerely thank our patients and their families for their cooperation while this incident was investigated,” said Wheeler-Thorne in a statement.

