Longer leaves at hospital discretion being considered for Allan Schoenborn, who killed children in 2008

The B.C. Review Board is being asked to consider the possibility of longer leaves from hospital for a man found not criminally responsible of killing his three children in 2008.

The annual hearing for Allan Schoenborn heard the director of the Coquitlam Forensic Psychiatric Hospital is asking for the discretion to be able to grant him leaves of up to 28 days.

The Crown is opposed to the suggested change, saying its position is Schoenborn still poses a significant threat.

Crown lawyer Michelle Booker said to change the current custody order would be “premature ... by a long shot.”

“There are a number of contingents that would need to be put in place before Mr. Schoenborn would be ready for overnight leave up to 28 days,” she said, and added that includes a move to more independent living while still at the hospital so his coping skills can be assessed, and a “re-engagement” in alcohol and drug counselling.

“In the Crown’s submission, Mr. Schoenborn has demonstrated an increased willingness to work towards community rehabilitation, but there are ongoing areas that require improvement and need to be addressed.”

The board heard Schoenborn has had multiple unescorted day absences in recent months, including trips to the mall and a park, along with attending a program in Surrey for developing occupational skills.

Hospital staff told the board the outings went “well.”

Schoenborn also had a number of outings with his mother, including going to restaurants and going shopping.

Psychiatrist Dr. Robert Lacroix said Schoenborn’s psychotic illness is in “complete remission” due to his current medication.

“In my risk assessment, the most concerning risk scenario, and the one that in my view at least from a clinical perspective makes him a significant threat to public safety is the violence that would stem from a relapse of psychotic symptoms,” he said, and added while use of alcohol in Schoenborn’s case would not lead to psychotic symptoms on its own, he agreed alcohol intoxication can lead to emotional reactivity and impulsivity.

“The more concerning substances that I would worry about leading to re-emergence of psychosis would be intoxicants in the stimulant class of drugs, such as cocaine or amphetamines, or cannabis.”

Lacroix added he wouldn’t be looking to have Schoenborn go on longer leaves from hospital until he had a place to live and some kind of employment.

Lacroix also said there is a “biased perception” among some of the hospital staff which causes them to approach him differently, and referred to an incident in 2020 when the word “killer” was written across Schoenborn’s photo in a chart, which was stored where only employees have access.

“We do not know who did that,” he said. “In my view, that one incident reflects an attitude among staff and certainly not all.”

The board also viewed footage of a incident from July 24, 2021, in which another patient was said to have attacked Schoenborn in the TV room. The board heard punches were exchanged and the altercation came to an end on its own, with staff only finding out the next day. Schoenborn told the board he wanted to “subdue” the other patient and fought back.

The board asked Schoenborn about how he rated his level of anxiety about being “called out” by a member of the public while in the community.

“Eight or nine. I guess I would give it a nine,” he said, and added later he would choose to leave a situation or job and return to the hospital in a scenario where he was “found out,” because he didn’t think he could live with the feelings of guilt, sadness and fear.

“I’m just a puppet on a stick right now,” he said. “I’ve lost everything. I just want to be the way people want me to be.”

Schoenborn also discussed possibilities for life outside of the hospital, telling the board he could be a carpenter’s helper or gas station attendant, and would be interested in living in the Commercial Drive area someday.

Schoenborn’s lawyer Rishi Gill said he has been on a “generally positive trajectory” since being granted escorted and unescorted leaves.

Schoenborn was first granted potential access to unescorted absences at the hospital director’s discretion in 2020.

Schoenborn’s ex-wife and the children’s mother, Darcie Clarke, passed away in 2019. The board heard Clarke’s brother said their family continues to experience the emotional impact, and noted his niece, Kaitlynne, would have had her 24th birthday on Friday. She was 10 when she was killed in Merritt, B.C. Her brother Max was eight, and her youngest brother, Cordon, was five.

The review hearing was held virtually over a video call. The board has now adjourned to deliberate, and a decision is expected in the coming days.