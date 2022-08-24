iHeartRadio

Hospital emergency department closures in Wingham

The Wingham and District Hospital as seen on July 15, 2015. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

The Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance has announced the following closures due to staff shortages at the Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department:

  • Friday August 26 from 5pm until Saturday August 27 at 7am
  • Saturday August 27 from 5pm until Sunday August 28 at 7am

Health Connect Ontario is available for non-emergency health related calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hospitals closest to Wingham include the following:

  • Listowel – 35 km
  • Clinton – 36 km
  • Walkerton - 39 km
  • Palmerston – 43 km
  • Goderich – 47 km
  • Seaforth – 49 km
  • Kincardine – 55 km

For medical emergencies, 911 is always available and ambulances will remain available to the community and surrounding hospitals.

