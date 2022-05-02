Hospital ER reopens overnight in town of St. Marys

The emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, will now be open around the clock.

Due to COVID-19 staffing shortages, the hospital reduced its hours of operation starting on April 18. Patients who required medical assistance overnight were told to call 911 and paramedics would transfer them to a nearby hospital.

On Monday, the hospital announced that it would once again be open 24 hours a day.

St. Marys Memorial Hospital has also been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in an inpatient unit.

As of April 26, there were 20 confirmed cases.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said that outbreak has not yet been declared over and restrictions continue for family and caregivers, although exceptions will be made for palliative care patients.