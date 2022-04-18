COVID-19 outbreak involving at least 20 patients at hospital in B.C.'s Interior

A hospital in B.C.'s Interior is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to a list on the health authority's website, an outbreak was declared nearly a week ago at the Kelowna General Hospital.

Interior Health said the outbreak was in the facility's rehab unit.

A spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that as of April 14, 20 patient cases had been connected to the outbreak, but did not have further information, including whether more people had tested positive since that date.

He was not able to say if the outbreak had spread to other units, and instead directed CTV to contact IH again on Tuesday for answers.

The April outbreak is not the first at KGH. The hospital was hit particularly hard in the first half of 2021, with officials declaring in June that the hospital was dealing with its fourth outbreak in as many months.

While not an outbreak situation, the hospital also had to reschedule some surgeries in the summer when a high number of COVID-19 patients made it necessary to "manage capacity."

Two hospitals in the Fraser Health Authority have recorded COVID outbreaks this month: Burnaby and Eagle Ridge.

In the Island Health area, the Cowichan District Hospital was also dealing with an outbreak this morning in its 3W unit. The extended care unit of Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island declared a COVID outbreak last week.