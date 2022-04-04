Hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response resigns
Lee Fairclough is switching careers.
She's resigned as both the hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response and president of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.
St. Mary's General Hospital issued a media release last Wednesday saying Fairclough requested a personal leave of absence starting April 4.
On Monday they confirmed that Fairclough had resigned from her position as president.
The hospital thanked Fairclough for her "courageous and compassionate leadership."
"She did an outstanding job helping us navigate COVID-19, embracing our caring culture and deep history of excellence for patients, families, staff, volunteers, and broader community," the statement read in part.
They stated that Fairclough was turning to politics and running as a Liberal candidate for the Etobicoke-Lakeshore riding in the upcoming provincial election.
St. Mary's General Hospital also told CTV News that Fairclough had resigned as the local hospital lead for the region's COVID-19 response. In an email, they said it would be up to Ontario Health to designate a replacement.
Sherri Ferguson will take over as Acting President of St. Mary's General Hospital.
-
Scott Gillingham resigns from EPC, signaling potential mayoral runIt appears a key member of Mayor Brian Bowman’s inner-circle may be setting himself up for a mayoral run this fall.
-
Sault Ste. Marie man travels to Rome to meet the PopeA Sault Ste. Marie man is back home after spending last week in Rome as a part of an Indigenous delegation from Canada that met with the Pope.
-
Manitoulin property now protected by Escarpment Biosphere ConservancyThe Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy has set aside seven properties its been able to acquire in the last week, four of them are on Manitoulin Island.
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyerA Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
Man arrested after Victoria father assaulted while walking with familyVictoria police say a man was arrested on Saturday evening after he allegedly attacked another man who was walking with his family in the Rockland area.
-
Study finds link between high density of fracking and adverse birth outcomesScientists at the University of Calgary have found a link between high density of fracking operationsin the oil and gas industry and adverse birth outcomes.
-
9 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria currently have COVID-19 cases on board: CDCNine of the 11 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria this month currently have confirmed COVID-19 cases on board, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
-
‘It’s devastating’: Surrey couple pleading for return of missing pet tortoiseA couple in Surrey is pleading for the return of their beloved 80-pound tortoise, who they describe as the “hit of the family.”
-
3 women sexually assaulted in Metrotown stores over 24 hours, Burnaby RCMP sayMounties in Burnaby are investigating a string of sexual assaults that occurred within a 24-hour period near Metrotown last week.