Hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response resigns

Lee Fairclough is switching careers.

She's resigned as both the hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response and president of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.

St. Mary's General Hospital issued a media release last Wednesday saying Fairclough requested a personal leave of absence starting April 4.

On Monday they confirmed that Fairclough had resigned from her position as president.

The hospital thanked Fairclough for her "courageous and compassionate leadership."

"She did an outstanding job helping us navigate COVID-19, embracing our caring culture and deep history of excellence for patients, families, staff, volunteers, and broader community," the statement read in part.

They stated that Fairclough was turning to politics and running as a Liberal candidate for the Etobicoke-Lakeshore riding in the upcoming provincial election.

St. Mary's General Hospital also told CTV News that Fairclough had resigned as the local hospital lead for the region's COVID-19 response. In an email, they said it would be up to Ontario Health to designate a replacement.

Sherri Ferguson will take over as Acting President of St. Mary's General Hospital.